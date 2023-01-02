 
Monday Jan 02 2023
Olivia Colman pleaded Sam Mendes to cut THIS scene from film

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Olivia Colman said she requested Sam Mendes to cut an intimate scene in movie Empire of Light from the film's final cut.

According to FilmNews, the Oscar winner said that she had hoped Mendes would cut the said scenes from the movie's final edit.

"I always wanted Sam to take out the *** scenes because I was so embarrassed."

"I said, 'Why can't they go for the kiss, and cut, and then pretend that it had already happened?'"

Despite "begging" Mendes to edit out the intimate scenes, The Night's Manager actor told Newsweek that she was relaxed after intimacy coordinator Ita O'Brien, who she went to drama school with, joined the set.

"I would request her on every job, forever," she said.

Sam Mendes-helmed Empire of Light is set in a coastal cinema in the 1980s. It shows the love story between the cinema's manager Hilary (played by Colman), and her younger employee Stephen (Micheal Ward).

