 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

'Avatar 5': Jon Landau teases upcoming movie outside Pandora

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Avatar 5: Jon Landau teases upcoming movie outside Pandora
'Avatar 5': Jon Landau teases upcoming movie outside Pandora

Avatar 5 would not entirely focus on Pandora, but one of a major character Nav'vi will visit Earth.

According to Gizmodo, the film's producer Jon Landau responded to whether the Earthlings defeated in the first part would bring back war to Pandora.

“Well, it’s funny,” Landau said over video chat. 

“I wasn’t going to talk about it, but I’ve now subsequently heard that Jim has talked about it a little bit. In movie five, there is a section of the story where we go to Earth. And we go to it to open people’s eyes, open Neytiri’s eyes, to what exists on Earth.”

The producer of the film explained Neytiri presence on Earth is to understand not all inhabitants there want to pillage Pandora.

“Earth is not just represented by the RDA [the evil organization in the film; the abbreviation stands for Resources Development Administration],” he said. 

“Just like you’re defined by the choices you make in life, not all humans are bad. Not all Na’vi are good. And that’s the case here on Earth. And we want to expose Neytiri to that.”

Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water crossed the $1 billion milestone in just 14 days.

More From Entertainment:

Inside David, Victoria Beckham’s New Year celebrations without son Brooklyn

Inside David, Victoria Beckham’s New Year celebrations without son Brooklyn

Prince William ‘dismayed’ over his broken bond with Prince Harry

Prince William ‘dismayed’ over his broken bond with Prince Harry
Fans compare BLACKPINK Jennie with Ah-Hyun of YG's new band Baby Monster

Fans compare BLACKPINK Jennie with Ah-Hyun of YG's new band Baby Monster

Brooklyn Beckham’s fans insist Nicola Peltz ‘driving him away from his family’

Brooklyn Beckham’s fans insist Nicola Peltz ‘driving him away from his family’
Jenna Ortega reacts to unpredictable fame of ‘Wednesday’

Jenna Ortega reacts to unpredictable fame of ‘Wednesday’
Benedict Cumberbatch maybe asked for reparations to Barbados: Report

Benedict Cumberbatch maybe asked for reparations to Barbados: Report
Olivia Colman pleaded Sam Mendes to cut THIS scene from film

Olivia Colman pleaded Sam Mendes to cut THIS scene from film
Couple set to scrap 'Last Christmas' song after buying rights

Couple set to scrap 'Last Christmas' song after buying rights
Kate Middleton to be ‘broadsided’ by Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’

Kate Middleton to be ‘broadsided’ by Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’
Christian Bale: No method acting in 'The Pale Blue Eyes', reveals co-star

Christian Bale: No method acting in 'The Pale Blue Eyes', reveals co-star
Molly Ringwald's ‘Sixteen Candles’ reportedly had a very improper line in the movie

Molly Ringwald's ‘Sixteen Candles’ reportedly had a very improper line in the movie
King Charles makes it clear Prince Andrew is 'on his own'

King Charles makes it clear Prince Andrew is 'on his own'