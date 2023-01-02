'Avatar 5': Jon Landau teases upcoming movie outside Pandora

Avatar 5 would not entirely focus on Pandora, but one of a major character Nav'vi will visit Earth.

According to Gizmodo, the film's producer Jon Landau responded to whether the Earthlings defeated in the first part would bring back war to Pandora.

“Well, it’s funny,” Landau said over video chat.

“I wasn’t going to talk about it, but I’ve now subsequently heard that Jim has talked about it a little bit. In movie five, there is a section of the story where we go to Earth. And we go to it to open people’s eyes, open Neytiri’s eyes, to what exists on Earth.”

The producer of the film explained Neytiri presence on Earth is to understand not all inhabitants there want to pillage Pandora.

“Earth is not just represented by the RDA [the evil organization in the film; the abbreviation stands for Resources Development Administration],” he said.

“Just like you’re defined by the choices you make in life, not all humans are bad. Not all Na’vi are good. And that’s the case here on Earth. And we want to expose Neytiri to that.”

Meanwhile, Avatar: The Way of Water crossed the $1 billion milestone in just 14 days.