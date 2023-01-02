 
Monday Jan 02 2023
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle launching full frontal 'civil war'

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been called out for launching an entire ‘civil war’.

Dr Gavin Ashenden brought this claim to light in his interview with the Daily Mail.

Dr Ashenden started everything off by saying, “I'm afraid they have to be very worried.”

“Meghan and Harry have created a kind of existential civil war and there's no doubt at all they're capable of landing severe damage on the Royal Family, partly because they're fitting in with a certain social mind set, and society is divided into two halves, a reactionary and a progressive half.”

“The progressive half will support them without thinking, and the reactionary half, the conservative half, if I can call it that, has no protection against them.”

Before concluding he also said, “It would be much better if this civil war wasn't happening, but it is, and it will cause damage all round.”

