Monday Jan 02 2023
Jeremy Renner’s rep shares major health update after snowplowing accident

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Avengers star Jeremy Renner is “critical but in stable” condition after surviving snowplowing accident on Sunday, says report.

A spokesperson for the Hawkeye actor told The Hollywood Reporter, “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today.”

The actor’s rep further said, “His family is with him, and he is receiving excellent care.”

According to the public information officer Kristin Vietti, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office near Reno, Nevada, was called to Renner’s residence in the area of Mt. Rose Highway on weekend’s morning.

Kristin shared, “Upon arrival, deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital.”

“Mr. Renner was the only involved party,” added Kristin.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jeremy can be seen as Mike McLusky in Paramount+’s Mayor of Kingstown.

