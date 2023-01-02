 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Hailey Bieber rocks chic winter look as she joins Justin on New Year’s Day lunch

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Hailey Bieber rocks chic winter look as she joins Justin on New Year’s Day lunch
Hailey Bieber rocks chic winter look as she joins Justin on New Year’s Day lunch 

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber treated the onlookers with their rare appearance in Aspen as they stepped out for lunch on New Year’s Day.

The supermodel, 26, and the Canadian famed singer, 28, were spotted for the first time after they celebrated the New Year’s Eve at the ski resort town in Colorado with famous friends Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

For the lunch outing, Hailey and Justin opted for comfortable yet chic look as they bundled up against the winter while heading to the White House Tavern on Sunday.

Hailey Bieber rocks chic winter look as she joins Justin on New Year’s Day lunch

Hailey rocked a red padded jacket paired with grey cargo trousers. She finished off her low-key look with a pair of yellow tinted glasses and statement gold earrings.

The STAY singer, on the other hand, looked dapper in a bright yellow coat which he wore over a navy blue hoodie.

Justin completed his look with white trainers and a blue baseball cap. The beloved couple was clicked holding hands as they walked towards the restaurant.

More From Entertainment:

Noah Schnapp teases ‘Stranger Things’ ending, ‘the story will end with Will Byers’

Noah Schnapp teases ‘Stranger Things’ ending, ‘the story will end with Will Byers’
Nicola Peltz reveals matching tattoo she got with gal pal Selena Gomez

Nicola Peltz reveals matching tattoo she got with gal pal Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift ‘quietly working’ to release remake of ‘Speak Now’ after ‘Midnights’ success

Taylor Swift ‘quietly working’ to release remake of ‘Speak Now’ after ‘Midnights’ success
Prince Harry says 'I want to have my father and brother back' in his first interview of 2023

Prince Harry says 'I want to have my father and brother back' in his first interview of 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s photographer reveals ‘favourite shots of the year’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s photographer reveals ‘favourite shots of the year’
Selena Gomez in a ‘throuple’ with friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham: Photos

Selena Gomez in a ‘throuple’ with friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham: Photos
Khloe Kardashian shares somber poem after celebrating New Year with daughter True

Khloe Kardashian shares somber poem after celebrating New Year with daughter True
Kylie Jenner sparks reactions as her singing video goes viral: 'Who’s strangling the cat'

Kylie Jenner sparks reactions as her singing video goes viral: 'Who’s strangling the cat'
King Charles III 'will always remain Prince Harry’s dad' despite Netflix series

King Charles III 'will always remain Prince Harry’s dad' despite Netflix series
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares two cents on how to succeed in 2023: Watch

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares two cents on how to succeed in 2023: Watch
King Charles III wants his coronation to reflect 'solemnity' of Queen’s investiture

King Charles III wants his coronation to reflect 'solemnity' of Queen’s investiture
Jeremy Renner’s rep shares major health update after snowplowing accident

Jeremy Renner’s rep shares major health update after snowplowing accident