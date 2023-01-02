Hailey Bieber rocks chic winter look as she joins Justin on New Year’s Day lunch

Hailey Bieber and her husband Justin Bieber treated the onlookers with their rare appearance in Aspen as they stepped out for lunch on New Year’s Day.

The supermodel, 26, and the Canadian famed singer, 28, were spotted for the first time after they celebrated the New Year’s Eve at the ski resort town in Colorado with famous friends Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

For the lunch outing, Hailey and Justin opted for comfortable yet chic look as they bundled up against the winter while heading to the White House Tavern on Sunday.

Hailey rocked a red padded jacket paired with grey cargo trousers. She finished off her low-key look with a pair of yellow tinted glasses and statement gold earrings.

The STAY singer, on the other hand, looked dapper in a bright yellow coat which he wore over a navy blue hoodie.

Justin completed his look with white trainers and a blue baseball cap. The beloved couple was clicked holding hands as they walked towards the restaurant.