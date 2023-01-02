 
Showbiz
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Fans speculate Kartik Aaryan was having hi-tea with Dr Niharika, Prateek Kuhad's ex

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Kartik Aaryan spotted with Prateek Kuhad’s ex-girlfriend
Kartik Aaryan spotted with Prateek Kuhad’s ex-girlfriend 

Fans have speculated that Kartik Aaryan was seen having hi-tea with Nikarika Thakur in London who is ex-girlfriend of Indie singer Prateek Kuhad.

The actor is right now on a vacation in London and while fans were speculating that he might be vacationing with his rumoured ex-girlfriend Sara Ali Khan because the pictures they have shared have similarities between them.

However, the speculations don’t cease here. Fans on reddit have predicted that Kartik had a subtle date with Prateek Kuhad’s ex-girlfriend who is a doctor settled in UK. The speculations surfaced because Niharika also shared similar pictures on her stories.

Prateek in an interview confirmed his breakup, he said, “I am not in a relationship. I have not been really vocal about it for a while. Some people still think I’m in a relationship, but I have not been in a relationship for a little while now. Things ended some time ago. I’m single. I broke up recently.”

More From Showbiz:

Vivek Agnihotri receives online hate for making a tweet about 'Besharam Rang'

Vivek Agnihotri receives online hate for making a tweet about 'Besharam Rang'
Anil Kapoor sends prayers and well-wishes to Jeremy Renner amid his accident

Anil Kapoor sends prayers and well-wishes to Jeremy Renner amid his accident
Akshay Kumar compares marriage to ‘maut ka kuan’: WATCH

Akshay Kumar compares marriage to ‘maut ka kuan’: WATCH

Ajay Devgn begins New Year with 'Singham Again's' narration: See picture

Ajay Devgn begins New Year with 'Singham Again's' narration: See picture
Abdul Hannan’s hit single ‘Iraaday’ is in American Secretary's playlist

Abdul Hannan’s hit single ‘Iraaday’ is in American Secretary's playlist
Ananya Panday, friend Navya enjoy a beachy day in Phuket, Thailand: Photos

Ananya Panday, friend Navya enjoy a beachy day in Phuket, Thailand: Photos

'Pathaan' gets record-breaking response at ticket counters in pre-booking

'Pathaan' gets record-breaking response at ticket counters in pre-booking
Janhvi Kapoor all set to make her Tamil film debut with Jr NTR

Janhvi Kapoor all set to make her Tamil film debut with Jr NTR

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport: See video

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh walk hand-in-hand at Mumbai airport: See video
'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star Sana Saeed gets engaged to BF Csaba Wagner

'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' star Sana Saeed gets engaged to BF Csaba Wagner
Alia Bhatt weighs in on embracing motherhood at 'the peak of career'

Alia Bhatt weighs in on embracing motherhood at 'the peak of career'
Alia Bhatt celebrated New Year in her 'comfiest pjs'

Alia Bhatt celebrated New Year in her 'comfiest pjs'