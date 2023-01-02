Brody Jenner expecting first child with girlfriend Tiarah 'Tia' Blanco

Brody Jenner broke the news that he is going to have his first child with girlfriend Tiarah "Tia" Blanco is expecting a baby.

On Sunday, January 1, Caitlyn Jenner's son, Brody Jenner announced on Instagram that he is expecting his first child with girlfriend and professional surfer, Tiarah "Tia" Blanco, 25.

According to People, in a joint post, the couple also posted a video of getting a sonogram from their doctor's appointment and listened to their child's heartbeat.

The pair captioned their surprising New Year post, "To start off this new year, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish all of our friends, family and followers health, happiness & an abundance of love. We truly appreciate & love you all."

The caption further read, "We are excited to share with you the blessing of a new life in the new year…Our little angel is on their way Happy new year!"











