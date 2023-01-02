 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

'Alice in Borderland' tops Netflix chart, beats 'Squid Game'

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Alice in Borderland tops Netflix chart, beats Squid Game
'Alice in Borderland' tops Netflix chart, beats 'Squid Game'

Alice In Borderland season 2 topped Netflix charts, beating Squid Game record as the most-watched Global Non-English TV List series following its premiere.

As per NME, season two has netted 61.2 million viewing hours over its premiere weekend from December 19 to 25, making it to the top of the Global Non-English TV list.

The new record tops out Squid Game’s 63 million viewing hours in its first week in the Global Top 10 list. However, Squid Game stay at Number One in the section of non-English television for many months after its release in September 2021.

The show focuses on a group of friends ferried to a parallel dimension called the Borderlands. To save one life, they must contest a string of deadly games that puts their friendships to the test.

The protagonists directed by Shinsuke Sato and starring Nijiro Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, Aya Asahina, and Yutaro Watanabe.

More From Entertainment:

Kody Brown reveals that wife Janelle Brown moved out years before official split

Kody Brown reveals that wife Janelle Brown moved out years before official split
Kody Brown says he married Christine Brown to look 'cool'

Kody Brown says he married Christine Brown to look 'cool'
Foo Fighters address future as a band without Taylor Hawkins after his death

Foo Fighters address future as a band without Taylor Hawkins after his death
Andy Cohen takes non-alcoholic shots with Anderson Cooper on New Year's Eve

Andy Cohen takes non-alcoholic shots with Anderson Cooper on New Year's Eve
BTS J-hope taken aback by Liza Koshy's unexpected comment

BTS J-hope taken aback by Liza Koshy's unexpected comment
Prince Harry’s ‘heartbreaking’ ITV interview branded ‘pathetic’

Prince Harry’s ‘heartbreaking’ ITV interview branded ‘pathetic’
Brody Jenner expecting first child with girlfriend Tiarah 'Tia' Blanco

Brody Jenner expecting first child with girlfriend Tiarah 'Tia' Blanco
Prince Harry appears confused as he welcomes 2023 with two brand new interviews

Prince Harry appears confused as he welcomes 2023 with two brand new interviews
Camila Mendes and YouTuber Rudy Mancuso spent intimate New Year at Miami beach

Camila Mendes and YouTuber Rudy Mancuso spent intimate New Year at Miami beach

Lamar Odom admits he was a serial cheater in relationship with Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom admits he was a serial cheater in relationship with Khloe Kardashian
Prince Harry heartbroken as King Charles, William show 'absolutely no willingness to reconcile'

Prince Harry heartbroken as King Charles, William show 'absolutely no willingness to reconcile'
Nina Agdal and Logan Paul go Instagram official in New Year's Eve post: '2022, the beginning of me and you'

Nina Agdal and Logan Paul go Instagram official in New Year's Eve post: '2022, the beginning of me and you'