'Alice in Borderland' tops Netflix chart, beats 'Squid Game'

Alice In Borderland season 2 topped Netflix charts, beating Squid Game record as the most-watched Global Non-English TV List series following its premiere.

As per NME, season two has netted 61.2 million viewing hours over its premiere weekend from December 19 to 25, making it to the top of the Global Non-English TV list.

The new record tops out Squid Game’s 63 million viewing hours in its first week in the Global Top 10 list. However, Squid Game stay at Number One in the section of non-English television for many months after its release in September 2021.

The show focuses on a group of friends ferried to a parallel dimension called the Borderlands. To save one life, they must contest a string of deadly games that puts their friendships to the test.

The protagonists directed by Shinsuke Sato and starring Nijiro Murakami, Ayaka Miyoshi, Dori Sakurada, Aya Asahina, and Yutaro Watanabe.