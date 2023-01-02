 
Foo Fighters address future as a band without Taylor Hawkins after his death

Foo Fighters took to their social media to address their future as a music band without their rocker Taylor Hawkins after his unexpected death last year, as reported by Fox News.

Foo Fighters released a statement on social media in which they acknowledged that they would have never become the band that they are without Taylor and they would be a different band now that they move forward without him.

The statement read, "As we say goodbye to the most difficult and tragic year that our band has ever known, we are reminded of how thankful we are for the people that we love and cherish most, and for the loved ones who are no longer with us. Foo Fighters were formed 27 years ago to represent the healing power of music and a continuation of life."

It further added, "And for the past 27 years our fans have built a worldwide community, a devoted support system that has helped us all get through the darkest of times together. Without Taylor, we never would have become the band that we were - and without Taylor, we know that we're going to be a different band going forward."

Taylor Hawkins was found dead in his hotel room in Chaperino, Columbia last year ahead of a concert in Bogotá.

