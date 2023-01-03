 
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez reportedly hit rough patch after World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have reportedly postponed their wedding after the duo hit a rough patch post World Cup lost.

A report by Marca Magazine alleged that the football star and Argentine-Spanish model are keeping their social media free of any controversy despite issues in their relationship.

The outlet claimed that the couple is not trying to end their relationship because it benefits both of their careers and their statuses.

"The recent disappointment of the player in the World Cup in Qatar with the Portuguese national team may have triggered a crisis and the wedding they had planned is on 'standby'," the outlet quoted Socialite.

Ronaldo, Rodriguez have been dating since 2017 after meeting at the Gucci store Rodriguez used to work at.

Neither the sports star nor Rodriguez have commented on the rumours surrounding their love life thus far.

