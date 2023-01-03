 
entertainment
Tuesday Jan 03 2023
By
Web Desk

Andrew Tate had suspicious activities going on in his house, reveal his neighbours

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Jan 03, 2023

Andrew Tate had suspicious activities going on in his house, reveal his neighbours
Andrew Tate had suspicious activities going on in his house, reveal his neighbours

Andrew Tate continues to remains in the news ever since he was arrested with sexual assault and human trafficking charges.

The drama took a new turn as his neighbours recently made shocking claims about his Romanian compound.

The Times reported that Andrew’s neighbours noticed some suspicious activities at his house as locals claimed that young men came to the place every day to attend a ‘Hustler University’.

A person told the outlet: “There were groups arriving three or four times a week, sometimes there were three taxis a day.”

Andrew’s neighbour said that his house was visited so frequently that its location “was added to Google Maps to help taxi drivers find the building.”

Moreover, some locals claimed that they saw “women inside working on the video cameras” while another said: “There were women there 24 hours a day.”

Meanwhile, Romanian authorities appear convinced that the women may have been lured to shoot adult content as they were also subjected to “acts of physical violence and mental coercion.”

More From Entertainment:

Victoria Beckham to have face-to-face discussion with Nicola Peltz after year of bickering

Victoria Beckham to have face-to-face discussion with Nicola Peltz after year of bickering
Rihanna to bring her 7-month-old son to her first Super Bowl concert

Rihanna to bring her 7-month-old son to her first Super Bowl concert

'Kanye West is 'not dead'

'Kanye West is 'not dead'
Charlize Theron spills about the condition for saying yes to Fast and Furious spin-off

Charlize Theron spills about the condition for saying yes to Fast and Furious spin-off
Miley Cyrus to release new single 'Flowers' on ex-hubby Liam Hemsworth birthday

Miley Cyrus to release new single 'Flowers' on ex-hubby Liam Hemsworth birthday
Prince Andrew will 'go through psychological breakdown', predicts psychic

Prince Andrew will 'go through psychological breakdown', predicts psychic
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'need no help' in looking like 'villains'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'need no help' in looking like 'villains'
Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse exude couple goals at JFK airport

Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse exude couple goals at JFK airport
Sandra Bullock ‘incredibly upset’ after arrest of ex-husband Jesse James’ son

Sandra Bullock ‘incredibly upset’ after arrest of ex-husband Jesse James’ son
Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez reportedly hit rough patch after World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo, Georgina Rodriguez reportedly hit rough patch after World Cup
Edward Norton regrets ancestors enslaved people: 'Uncomfortable'

Edward Norton regrets ancestors enslaved people: 'Uncomfortable'
Victoria Beckham ‘happy’ to let Nicola Peltz call the shots for Brooklyn Beckham

Victoria Beckham ‘happy’ to let Nicola Peltz call the shots for Brooklyn Beckham