Charlize Theron spills about the condition for saying yes to Fast and Furious spin-off

Charlize Theron has recently opened up about one condition for saying “yes” to Fast and Furious spin-off.



Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Theron responded to a question about leading a spin-off, saying, ““If Dame Helen Mirren does it, I’m in.”

A number of stars have appeared in Fast and Furious franchise, including Dwayne Johnson, Brie Larson, Eva Mendes and Djimon Hounsou.

Interestingly, Theron appeared as Cipher in 2017’s The Fate pf the Furious and reenacted her role in 2021’s F9. Theron will also play the character in the new movie

Talking about Mirren, she joined the franchise at the same time as Theron, who depicted the character of mother in The Fate of the Furious and F9.

Last year, Fast and Furious franchise director Justin Lin quit the franchise reportedly over a “major disagreement” with Vin Diesel.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Fast X is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 19, 2023.