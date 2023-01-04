 
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
'Defiant' Prince Harry makes Royal Family look like 'Game of Thrones': Expert

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Prince Harry is deceiving the audience with his words in the latest interview, says expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who in a recent meeting told presenter Tom Brady about his exit from the UK, expressed that he would like to have his father and brother back.

Harry said: “It never needed to be this way”, and refers to “the leaking and the planting” before adding: “I want a family, not an institution.”

Speaking about the Duke's 'defiant' body language, expert Judi James told the Mirror: "In a powerful moment Harry tells Tom two things: ‘I would like to get my father back’ and ‘I would like to have my brother back.’

"But he makes these statements despite behaving in a way that could ensure that never happens. The message sounds like a plea but it is not presented like that.

"When Harry says ‘I would like my father back’ he uses a stare and a lip clamp that make him look defiant. When he references William he looks away with a head tilt that forms a shrug. Both seem to suggest he is waiting for them to make the moves.

"We are also shown a staccato blink, a one-shoulder shrug and a head shake when he talks about ‘no willingness to reconcile’, which all suggest suppressed anger.

"It’s hard to understand Harry’s goals from this clip. He makes the family dynamics look far more ‘Game of Thrones’ than anything empathetic or conciliatory," she concluded.

