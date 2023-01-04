 
Georgina Rodriguez shuts rumours of crisis in relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez’s romance with her beau Cristiano Ronaldo recently sparked fury when the rumours of the crisis made rounds on social media.

Argentine journalist Gonzalo Vazquez talked about the couple’s relationship during his appearance on Socialite as he suggested that there was something wrong.

However, the mother of two has seemingly shut down the speculations as she posted an unseen throwback photo of the lovebirds in her story.

"When I was 22 years old I met the love of my life" and "How pretty were we,” she captioned the photo.

Meanwhile, Georgina also recently stated to announce that her wedding to the football star has been postponed.

“The recent disappointment of the player in the World Cup in Qatar with the Portuguese national team may have triggered a crisis and the wedding they had planned could be on 'standby',” she stated, as per Marca.

