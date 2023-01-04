 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘brainwashing’ public

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of attempting to ‘brainwash’ the public with their new project.

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich made this admission.

It’s come shortly after the couple’s new show Live to Lead, dropped on New Year’s Eve.

Mr Fordwich believes the couple has ‘proven without cohersion’ that their work is a propaganda piece.

He even went as far as to tell Express UK, “By being totally one sided and partisan, yet again, Meghan and Harry prove their piece is propaganda, not well-researched, balanced, informative and inspirational.”

Before concluding he also bashed them for launching a narrative that posses the threat of ‘complete brainwashing’ and added, “Want to be brainwashed? There should be a warning for those who are about to watch it.”

More From Entertainment:

BTS Jin calls J-Hope from military camp ahead of New Year

BTS Jin calls J-Hope from military camp ahead of New Year
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘entitled’ to share their story after being ‘pushed out’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘entitled’ to share their story after being ‘pushed out’

Kim Kardashian shares glimpse of her natural hair without extensions

Kim Kardashian shares glimpse of her natural hair without extensions
Renée Elise Goldsberry blames alcohol for Laura Benanti blunder

Renée Elise Goldsberry blames alcohol for Laura Benanti blunder
BLACKPINK hits 2 billion views milestone on YouTube

BLACKPINK hits 2 billion views milestone on YouTube
BLACKPINK Jisoo to release solo album soon: Report

BLACKPINK Jisoo to release solo album soon: Report
Khloé Kardashian shares ‘surprise’ over ‘changed’ look in recent cover shoot

Khloé Kardashian shares ‘surprise’ over ‘changed’ look in recent cover shoot
Georgina Rodriguez shuts rumours of crisis in relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez shuts rumours of crisis in relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s brand ‘on downhill decline’: ‘Can’t bring traffic’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s brand ‘on downhill decline’: ‘Can’t bring traffic’
'James Bond': Aaron Taylor-Johnson in talks for 007 role: Report

'James Bond': Aaron Taylor-Johnson in talks for 007 role: Report
Jennifer Aniston goes makeup-free as she returns from her trip to Mexico

Jennifer Aniston goes makeup-free as she returns from her trip to Mexico