Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘brainwashing’ public

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been accused of attempting to ‘brainwash’ the public with their new project.



Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich made this admission.

It’s come shortly after the couple’s new show Live to Lead, dropped on New Year’s Eve.

Mr Fordwich believes the couple has ‘proven without cohersion’ that their work is a propaganda piece.

He even went as far as to tell Express UK, “By being totally one sided and partisan, yet again, Meghan and Harry prove their piece is propaganda, not well-researched, balanced, informative and inspirational.”

Before concluding he also bashed them for launching a narrative that posses the threat of ‘complete brainwashing’ and added, “Want to be brainwashed? There should be a warning for those who are about to watch it.”