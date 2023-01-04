Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘entitled’ to share their story after being ‘pushed out’

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were recently supported by an ITV host Susanna Reid who said that the couple was ‘badly served’ by the media.



On Tuesday's episode of Good Morning Britain, broadcaster Esther Krakue claimed that the Duke of Sussex has been “whining”.

However, Susanna argued: “They have been badly served this couple by the media being briefed by the palace they have been pushed out. They are entitled to say what they've gone through."

"He's not whinging he is expressing his view, he has been through, it's the leaking and lack of support, the leaking from the palace. It's there for all to see,” she added.

Esther responded: “The Oprah interview was the tackiest thing I've ever seen in my entire life. They are adults - you have to get on with life. Sorry, it is whinging.”

“We have to leave that hanging in the air and bring this to an 'adult' close. I don't know why it gets people so worked up on both sides - obviously we report on these issues,” she added.