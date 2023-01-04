Johnny Depp looks regal in First Look images from upcoming French film 'Jeanne du Barry'

Johnny Depp stunned fans as he appeared every bit royal for highly-anticipated film, Jeanne du Barry.

The film is by French writer/director Maïwenn which stars Depp, 59, stars as King Louis XV.



In two new promotional photos from upcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry released Tuesday, December 3, 2023, Depp looks every bit royal in greying hair and donning King Louis' famous tricorn hats and elaborate royal garb.

Maïwenn, 46, costars alongside Depp as the titular Jeanne du Barry in the film, which she also cowrote in addition to directing.

Louis XV reigned over France from 1715 to his death in 1774. He was married to Queen of France, Marie Leczinska but had a number of long-term affairs.

According to Deadline, the film had an 11-week shoot, which took place both in studios and at famous locations in France like the Palace of Versailles. The movie follows the story of the King of France’s last royal mistress Jeanne du Barry, who was born into poverty but managed to climb the social ladder using her intelligence to become Louis XV's favourite companion, the outlet reported in August.

The film will also star Benjamin Lavernhe, Pierre Richard, Melvil Poupaud, Noémie Lvovsky, Pascal Greggory, and India Hair as additional cast members.

According to People Magazine, the project serves as Depp's first feature film in three years, and follows his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. Last month, the two reached a settlement and decided to toss out their appeals; Heard will pay $1 million and said in a lengthy statement, “I have made no admission. This is not an act of concession. There are no restrictions or gags with respect to my voice moving forward."