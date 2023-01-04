 
entertainment
Prince Harry known to Brits as ‘quitters’ not celebrities’

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for being ‘nothing more than a quitter’.

Royal commentator and expert Jonathan Sacerdoti brought this claim to light.

He began by telling Express UK, “Harry and Meghan aren’t known by many as great leaders, they’re better known as quitters. They quit the working royal family and they quit the UK.”

“They haven’t really contributed to humanity in the way many of the people appearing in the series have.”

“Obviously there must be a hope that they will attract attention to the series because they’re famous, but I don’t think their cameos in the opening sequence of each episode will be enough to make people stick with the series.”

“Some people might think it a bit presumptuous of Meghan and Harry to shoehorn themselves into a series about great social leaders. They just aren’t in the same league.”

Before concluding he also added, “Even in terms of the causes they want to be attached to like anti-racism and environmentalism, they don’t come close to Nelson Mandela or Greta Thunberg.”

