Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘saturating the market with gossip’

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has just come under fire for ‘saturating the market’ with nothing but gossip.

Royal commentator and expert Jonathan Sacerdoti brought this claim to light.

He began by telling Express UK, “So many people are utterly bored of Meghan and Harry.”

“There’s a risk that in waiting for the book to be published, and over-saturating the market with so much family gossip and infighting, they might have missed their moment.”

“I think it is highly likely that there will still be massive interest in the book, because it is a long, first-hand account of Harry’s thoughts, and it’s rumoured to have been ghostwritten by a very serious and well-respected biographer.”

“So that means it is likely to be relatively well-crafted, despite Harry’s own lack of literary track record.”

