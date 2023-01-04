 
entertainment
Ruben Ostlund wants viewers to join the show

Ruben Ostlund wants viewers to join the show

Stockholm: Swedish director Ruben Ostlund is aiming to get his famously straight-faced compatriots out of their seats with a special screening of Palme d´Or-winning satire "Triangle of Sadness".

Spectators will be asked to provide the provocateur filmmaker with details about themselves in a form before the showing later this month, and will be pushed to interact with the movie.

"Compared to countries like France and the US, the Nordics have a more passive audience culture", the two-time Palme d´Or winner said in a statement.

"Here we hide in our seats, taking less responsibility for the show", he said, adding that "after screenings we go home without discussing what we´ve seen".

The screening is set for January 28 at the Gothenburg Film Festival in Sweden.

Ostlund, 48, said that watching a film together "intensifies the experience and sets a higher standard for what´s shown on the screen".

"For cinematic culture to flourish and reach its full potential, the audience must understand the part they play", he said.

"Triangle of Sadness", a sharp satire about class conflict, won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival in May this year.

The win put Ostlund among a select group of two-time winners of the top prize at Cannes. He first scooped the Palme in 2017 for "The Square". 

