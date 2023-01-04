Ben Shapiro sparks reactions as he appears defending Andrew Tate

Ben Shapiro has fueled anger among the people as he appeared supporting disgraced American-British influencer Andrew Tate after his arrest in in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges.



Ben, who is known for posting fiery rants online, seemingly tried to change the narrative of the people with his opinion about Andrew Tate's arrest as he speaks of the influencer's shows and reactions of his fans.

He also appeared supporting the former professional boxer's some views about men and women, saying that Tate trends and attracts massive followers for his controversial thoughts about the two very important segments of the society.



The commentator claims that some of his followers support the influencer and valued his remarks as "evulsion of truth", while a large number people abhor his views as "terror bomb".

Benjamin Aaron Shapiro is an American attorney, businessman, columnist, conservative political commentator, and media personality.

Some of Ben's followers and social media users have called out the 38-year-old attorney, alleging the commentator of defending Andrew Tate, and misguiding people about his arrest.



It is to mention here that Andrew Tate was ordered to be held in detention for 30 days following his arrest in Romania on human trafficking and rape charges.