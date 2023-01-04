'Wednesday' stays at Netflix amid reports of Amazon move

Netflix is not letting the top show Wednesday leave its library to Amazon, as recent reports suggested the spinoff show will move to the latter for the second season.

According to IndieWire, the speculation generated from last spring's deal between Amazon and MGM to worth $8.5 billion, where the 007 studio library will shift to the streaming giant.



However, an insider revealed the Wednesday deal between Netflix and MGM was confirmed way earlier before Amazon and MGM deal was sealed.

The speculations also ran high due to Netflix not yet renewal of one of the most-watched shows. However, the reports revealed the showrunners are planning and scouting locations for the second season.

The Jenna Ortega-led show was streamed for 1.237 billion hours, marking it as Netflix's No. 2 English-language TV series of all time, only second to Stranger Things 4.

The spinoff show was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar and directed by Tim Burton.

The series starred Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, and Christina Ricci, who portrayed Wednesday Addams in the '90s.