Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Jennifer Garner on how it feels like into first week of 2023: Watch

Jennifer Garner has recently revealed how she’s feeling so far in 2023.

On Tuesday, the 13 Going On 30 star took to Instagram and posted a hilarious video of a seal on the beach burrowing into the sand while slowly making its way out the way.

In the clip, the seal could be seen lying face front with its fins outside to the side.

Captioning the video, The Adam Project actress wrote, “January 3rd. Me. Every year.”

Following her post, the actress’ fans and friends agreed with Jennifer’s viewpoint.

Actress Michelle Pfieffer dropped laughing out loud emoticons in the comment section.

Chef Amanda K Haas commented, “I feel this deeply.”

One said, “Live footage of my life.”

“Ur hilarious, 2023 confession I steal your posts,” another added.

Earlier, the actress shared her New Year’s resolution on social media along with a cooking video.

She revealed eating “more meatless meals this year”.

Moreover, Jennifer previously wished her fans and followers new year in her own unique way, stating, “May your new year be filled with bluebird skies and brilliant women, with the health and safety to enjoy every bit of both.” 

