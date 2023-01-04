Holly Willoughby says good bye to 2022 after dramatic 'queue-gate' scandal

Holly Willoughby says goodbye to 2022 on a positive note as she revealed her New Year's resolutions after going through a tough year including the 'queue-gate' drama.



Last year Holly, 41, and Phil Schofield 60 were falsely accused of jumping the queue to see Queen Elizabeth II lying in the state ahead of her funeral, prompting public fury.

Following the severe backlash, Holly remained positive and on Tuesday, the ITV presenter appeared to be enjoying her time off as she enjoyed a family break at a ski resort in the French Alps.

The presenter stood out in a bright pink Christmas jumper and a matching beanie hat as she tucked into a delicious meal.

Holly sported a blush makeup palette with a swipe of pink lipstick and matching nail varnish.

She styled her platinum blonde locks in loose waves while sitting inside the cosy wooden chalet.

The This Morning star then detailed her New Year's resolutions which include reading, cooking, meditation, family walks, sound baths, and journaling.

Holly spared no expense for a pre-Christmas family break at the ski resort, costing £ 1,000 per night.

Holly took to Instagram to share photos of her time there, gushing that she'd made 'memories that she would cherish for life'.