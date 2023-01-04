 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Lily Collins reveals she'd fun prepping for Emily in Paris Season 3 musical performance

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Lily Collins reveals shed fun prepping for Emily in Paris Season 3 musical performance
Lily Collins reveals she'd fun prepping for Emily in Paris Season 3 musical performance

Lily Collins has recently dished out details about prepping for her musical performance in the Emily in Paris Season 3.

In a new interview with E! News, Lily revealed that she took the help of Ashley Park by sending her a few different demos.

“I went to the bathroom and I was like, ‘I'll just record five different ways,” explained Lily who performed the classic 1966 song Alfie during the second episode of third season.

Ashley told the outlet, “Lily sent me three different versions. I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is my new ringtone’.”

Lily further said that it was Ashley who encouraged her to “just to let go and be me” before the musical performance in the series.

“I've always wanted to be able to play more with singing,” stated Lily.

Lily, whose father is musician Phil Collins, commented, “But it always had to be character-driven and it had to make sense as part of the character and for a purpose. This was something that was brought to me, which of course I felt nervous about.”

“However, that's where Emily is coming from, as well. So, it could aid in that. It was a really fun practice for me to get to explore,” she added.

Meanwhile, the new season of Emily in Paris is available on Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry urged to ditch his 'demolition kit' if he wants royal reconciliation

Prince Harry urged to ditch his 'demolition kit' if he wants royal reconciliation
Prince Harry to face ‘forensic questioning’ in new bombshell interview?

Prince Harry to face ‘forensic questioning’ in new bombshell interview?
Mia Regan engages in PDA with boyfriend Romeo Beckham in sweet snaps

Mia Regan engages in PDA with boyfriend Romeo Beckham in sweet snaps
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ to explore death of mother Diana?

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ to explore death of mother Diana?
Kate Middleton's birthday celebrations destroyed by Prince Harry's memoir Spare

Kate Middleton's birthday celebrations destroyed by Prince Harry's memoir Spare
Holly Willoughby says good bye to 2022 after dramatic 'queue-gate' scandal

Holly Willoughby says good bye to 2022 after dramatic 'queue-gate' scandal
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘proud’ of each other

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘proud’ of each other
Kanye West is not dead, as rumours floods internet amid missing

Kanye West is not dead, as rumours floods internet amid missing
Toni Collette breaks her silence on breakup with Dave Galafassi: Read

Toni Collette breaks her silence on breakup with Dave Galafassi: Read
Reese Witherspoon shares new year’s book pick for January 2023: Watch

Reese Witherspoon shares new year’s book pick for January 2023: Watch
Can King Charles, Prince William trust Harry again?

Can King Charles, Prince William trust Harry again?
Keke Palmer reveals about her 2023 goal during her ‘baby moon’ trip: Deets inside

Keke Palmer reveals about her 2023 goal during her ‘baby moon’ trip: Deets inside