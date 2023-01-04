 
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Web Desk

Andrew Tate sets tongues wagging with secret hand gesture, video goes viral

Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Andrew Tate, who was one of the most searched men in 2022, was detained on 29th December 2022 in Romania over his alleged involvement in human trafficking. 

The former four-time kickboxing champion, who is currently behind the bars, left fans guessing about his famous hand gestures in a viral video after his arrest.  

Tate is usually seen making this gesture while communicating with his fans. However, it set tongues wagging as some linked his hand gesture to Freemasons symbol.

Andrew Tate sets tongues wagging with secret hand gesture, video goes viral

The American-British influencer's fans do not seem to stop talking about him, and it is only about to increase as new video surfaces of his detention.

Eagle-eyed fans have seen the images of Tate in handcuffs as cops were taking him away. However, a new video shows what Tate had to say while the cops were escorting him out of his residence. As he was sitting in the vehicle,

Perhaps, the hand sign was his only way of communicating with millions of his followers worldwide. However, some may wonder what the hand gesture actually means.

The hand gesture is a metaphor for his pursuit of higher intelligence. It perfectly fits his motto of gaining enough knowledge to break the system. However, some fans also speculated if it was, in any way, related to Illuminati or not.

But the reality is much different. According to a report from “The Daily Star,” Tate’s hand gesture is derived from Yoga. It is also known as “Uttarabodhi Mudra.” It is a Sanskrit phrase that means the awakening of the intellect.

