Wednesday Jan 04 2023
Keira Knightley to play a 1960s reporter for crime film 'Boston Strangler': New photos released

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Keira Knightley is all set to appear as a reporter in the 1960s for upcoming Boston Strangler.

On Tuesday, January 3, the first look pictures of Keira Knightly playing Record-American newspaper reporter, for upcoming Hulu film Boston Strangler, came out.

As per People, the 37 year English actress plays Loretta McLaughlin in the movie, who was the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders.

Keira is featured in the pictures along with co-star Carrie Coon, who plays her colleague and friend in the movie, written and directed by Matt Ruskin

Hulu and 20th Century Studios tweeted, "Experience the thrilling true story of two reporters who led the charge to unravel one of the most infamous serial murder cases of all time."

The posts added, "Boston Strangler, starring Keira Knightley and Carrie Coon, is streaming March 17 on @Hulu."

The movie also stars Alessandro Nivola, David Dastmalchian, Morgan Spector, Bill Camp, and Chris Cooper.


