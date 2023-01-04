 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Bill Engvall reveals his greatest fear

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Bill Engvall reveals his greatest fear
Bill Engvall reveals his greatest fear

Bill Engvall talked about his greatest fears in a recent interview and revealed his greatest fear is dying in an accident on road, as reported by Fox News.

Bill shared that he fears dying in a road accident the most and his fear increased when he lost some of his friends including Bob Saget in road accidents.

Bill said, "I used to tell my wife that one of my fears of was dying on the road, and when we lost Bob Saget and some of these other guys, I (thought), the longer you do this, the odds are greater that's going to happen."

He further added, "We're never able to cheat death, but I've got grandkids now, and I want to be a part of their life. There's just more out there for me to do. And listen, it's been a 42-year blast journey. I loved every moment of it, and that was why I wanted to go out loving it too, not hating it."

Bill also announced his retirement from standup comedy recently. One of the main reasons for Engvall to retire is the shift in comedy in recent years most notably after the incident at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

More From Entertainment:

Keira Knightley to play as 1960s reporter for crime film 'Boston Strangler': New photos revealed

Keira Knightley to play as 1960s reporter for crime film 'Boston Strangler': New photos revealed
Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with multiple women in yacht

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted with multiple women in yacht
Justin Long gives tribute to girlfriend Kate Bosworth on her 40th birthday

Justin Long gives tribute to girlfriend Kate Bosworth on her 40th birthday
Rosie O'Donnell explains why she was absent from 'The View's' tribute to Barbara Walters

Rosie O'Donnell explains why she was absent from 'The View's' tribute to Barbara Walters
Prince Harry urged to ditch his 'demolition kit' if he wants royal reconciliation

Prince Harry urged to ditch his 'demolition kit' if he wants royal reconciliation
Prince Harry to face ‘forensic questioning’ in new bombshell interview?

Prince Harry to face ‘forensic questioning’ in new bombshell interview?
Mia Regan engages in PDA with boyfriend Romeo Beckham in sweet snaps

Mia Regan engages in PDA with boyfriend Romeo Beckham in sweet snaps
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ to explore death of mother Diana?

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ to explore death of mother Diana?
Lily Collins reveals she'd fun prepping for Emily in Paris Season 3 musical performance

Lily Collins reveals she'd fun prepping for Emily in Paris Season 3 musical performance
Kate Middleton's birthday celebrations destroyed by Prince Harry's memoir Spare

Kate Middleton's birthday celebrations destroyed by Prince Harry's memoir Spare
Holly Willoughby says good bye to 2022 after dramatic 'queue-gate' scandal

Holly Willoughby says good bye to 2022 after dramatic 'queue-gate' scandal
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘proud’ of each other

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘proud’ of each other