Bill Engvall reveals his greatest fear

Bill Engvall talked about his greatest fears in a recent interview and revealed his greatest fear is dying in an accident on road, as reported by Fox News.

Bill shared that he fears dying in a road accident the most and his fear increased when he lost some of his friends including Bob Saget in road accidents.

Bill said, "I used to tell my wife that one of my fears of was dying on the road, and when we lost Bob Saget and some of these other guys, I (thought), the longer you do this, the odds are greater that's going to happen."

He further added, "We're never able to cheat death, but I've got grandkids now, and I want to be a part of their life. There's just more out there for me to do. And listen, it's been a 42-year blast journey. I loved every moment of it, and that was why I wanted to go out loving it too, not hating it."

Bill also announced his retirement from standup comedy recently. One of the main reasons for Engvall to retire is the shift in comedy in recent years most notably after the incident at the 2022 Academy Awards ceremony between Will Smith and Chris Rock.