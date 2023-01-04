Frank Galati passes away at 79

 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Frank Galati, an actor, director, and two-time Tony Award winner, passed away on Monday at the age of 79, as reported by Fox News.

Frank became associate director of the Steppenwolf theatre in 1986 and remained in that position till 2008. Steppenwolf’s co-artistic directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis shared a joint statement to pay tribute to Galati.

The statement read, "Frank had a profound impact on Steppenwolf, and all of us, over the years. For some, he was a teacher, mentor, director, adaptor, writer, fellow actor and visionary."

It further added, "Regardless of the relationship, Frank always made others feel cared for, valued and inspired in his ever-generous, joyful and compassionate presence."

Steppenwolf member Molly Regan said about Frank, "Every actor will know what I mean when I say that Frank waited for me. He waited for me. He cast you and then he trusted you. Sometimes he knew me as an actor better than I knew myself."

Frank Galati won two Tony Awards for best director and best play in 1990 for his adaptation of John Steinbeck’s "The Grapes of Wrath," starring Gary Sinise as Tom Joad.

