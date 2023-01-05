 
Netflix drops trailer for Korean film 'Jung_E' with release date

Netflix has released the trailer for the upcoming Korean film Jung_E with a release date. The sci-fi film will hit the streaming platform on January 20, 2023.

The upcoming thriller film is the project of Korean filmmaker Yeon Sang Ho and marks his first official Netflix project. Yeon is famous for his best directorial work in Peninsula and Train to Busan.

Yeon spoke about his upcoming Robo warrior anticipated movie that "With the topic of AI, I want to create a work that combines the SF genre’s spectacular visual aesthetics and a very relatable topic that is at the core of humans."

Jung_E is a story of a civil war that takes place in the 22nd century within the artificial shelter made by humans when the earth became deserted due to environmental change.

The main cast of the film includes Kang Soo-youn as Seo-hyeon, Kim Hyun-joo as Jung-E, and Ryu Kyung-soo as Sang-hun.

Check out the trailer:

