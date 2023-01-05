Meghan Markle’s memoir ‘threat is extremely strange’: report

 
Royal experts have just shed some light on Meghan Markle’s plans for a memoir of her very own.

US-based royal commentator Lee Cohen issued these claims during his interview with Express UK.

Cohen began by saying, “There are rumours circulating that Meghan Markle may release a memoir of her own. For the moment these rumours are unconfirmed.”

“But what is clear is that whether she goes ahead with this or not, Harry’s message of seeking reconciliation is extremely strange against the couple's actions.”

This comes shortly after the same expert accused Meghan Markle of operating from a place of ‘luxury’ and said, “Their whining from privileged luxury is all the more ludicrous and contemptible when many people wonder how they will make ends meet in challenging economic times.”

