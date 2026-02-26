Travis Kelce struggles to hide 'baby plans' with Taylor Swift in new show

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift spark baby speculation after gushing over kids

Travis Kelce could not cover his excitement while talking about babies with his brother Jason Kelce, and their guest Chris Stapleton on the New Heights podcast, and it sparked a fresh wave of rumours.

The 36-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end smiled ear-to-ear as Jason, who is a parent to four daughters, and Chris, who is a dad to five kids, talked about their experiences of fatherhood.

The country star, 47, gushed over the smell of newborn babies and the feeling of holding one in your arms, as Jason told Travis that Chris met his youngest daughter Finnley when she was born.

"Chris met Finnley before you met Fin. At his show, she was so new and so young, we couldn't leave her at home, and we wanted to go to the show," the Philadelphia Eagles retired centre told his brother.

Speaking about getting to hold baby Finnley, Chris added of his love for babies, saying, "When you're a new parent, and you hold the baby, it's the smell of your own child there in your hands. It's a great thing," and Travis chimed in, "[It's a] beautiful thing, man."

The sweet interaction which left the Grotesquerie star looking emotional went viral on social media as fans speculated about a baby news that Travis might be keeping tight-lipped about.

“Travis looked like he wanted to say ‘I can’t wait’ so bad lmao,” one X user wrote, while another added, “i’ve never seen a man with such a severe case of baby fever as travis in this.”

A third agreed, “Travis yearning so badly in his heart.”