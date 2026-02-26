'Dune 3' takes over IMAX screens ahead of Marvel box office clash

The box office battle on December 18, 2026, is already getting fans excited as Dune Part Three goes up against Avengers Doomsday.

With both movies opening on the same day, all of their fans are already comparing the heated clash to the viral Barbenheimer moment that once dominated cinemas.

And this time, Dune has a big advantage as it has special IMAX screenings just for its first weekend.

That means Avengers Doomsday will have very few IMAX screens in U.S with only some international theaters getting the film in premium format. For a movie which is made to wow audiences with stunning visuals, this could make big difference.

IMAX matters because tickets are more expensive and the huge screens make the movie feel bigger and more immersive.

Dune’s visuals are made for that experience, so it could boost its opening weekend numbers.

Marvel movies usually do amazing no matter what but missing wide IMAX access could limit Avengers’ early box office slightly.

Even so, the hype is insane and many expect it to be one of the biggest hits of the year.

With Dune holding IMAX edge and Avengers bringing massive excitement, December 18 promises long lines, packed theaters.