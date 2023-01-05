 
Thursday Jan 05 2023
Miley Cyrus seemingly throws shades at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in new song

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Miley Cyrus appears to be bashing her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in her upcoming track Flowers which is set to  be released on his birthday.

The Party in the U.S.A. singer shared a lyric of her new single on Instagram while announcing the track, set to be dropped on 13th January.

"I can love me better than you can,” the popstar croons in her new song.

Right after the singer enthralled fans with the news, some social media users took to the comment section to react on the savage dig she appears to be taking on her ex.

"She's releasing the song on the same day as Liam's birthday!!!! That is not a coincidence," one user commented.

"This song has Liam written all over it," one wrote as another said, "Miley is BACCCCK! And she's hating on Liam! 2023 is gonna be a good year lol.”

“I'm sorry, but miss miley needs to drop this right away,” one user quipped. “Liam is shaking in his boots."

Hemsworth and Cyrus parted ways in 2019 after a decade-long romance and almost one year of marriage. The ex-lovers' divorce was finalized in 2020.

At the time, some insiders close to Cyrus alleged that she did not want to end their marriage and was willing to do everything to get back together with Hemsworth. 

