 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham appreciates Brooklyn's beef roast recipe: 'Inspiration'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Victoria Beckham appreciates Brooklyns beef roast recipe: Inspiration
Victoria Beckham appreciates Brooklyn's beef roast recipe: 'Inspiration'

Victoria Beckham proved to be a doting mother as she has come forward to support her son Brooklyn after he was widely mocked over his latest disastrous cooking tutorial.

The inspiring chef tried to impress fans with his ‘Michelin-styled’ video as he made a Sunday roast however failed.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the 23-year-old chef gave fans a step-by-step guide to making the best dish.

Yet despite backlash over the meal, Victoria was quick to praise her eldest child, saying she'd be using the recipe as 'inspiration' for the next meal she makes for her family.

Victoria Beckham appreciates Brooklyns beef roast recipe: Inspiration

Sharing Brooklyn's video on Instagram, the 48-year-old designer penned: 'Inspiration for Sunday's roast. I'll be attempting this for your dad and brothers and sister!'

She then pointedly added: 'It's rare people not raw'.

It's unlikely the meal will ever pass Victoria's lips, however, as she famously sticks to a diet of mainly grilled fish and vegetables. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry stoking ‘flames of acrimony’ with Prince William amid ‘Spare’ leak

Prince Harry stoking ‘flames of acrimony’ with Prince William amid ‘Spare’ leak
Brad Pitt not flirting with other girls as Ines De Ramon romance heats up

Brad Pitt not flirting with other girls as Ines De Ramon romance heats up
Nicola Peltz accused of ‘humiliating’ hubby Brooklyn Beckham with social media snap

Nicola Peltz accused of ‘humiliating’ hubby Brooklyn Beckham with social media snap
Miley Cyrus seemingly throws shades at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in new song

Miley Cyrus seemingly throws shades at ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in new song
Rihanna planning wedding with A$AP Rocky after welcoming son?

Rihanna planning wedding with A$AP Rocky after welcoming son?
Jennifer Lopez makes kids awkward with ‘cringeworthy’ PDA with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez makes kids awkward with ‘cringeworthy’ PDA with Ben Affleck
Prince Harry memoir Spare hits shelves before its release date to know public reaction?

Prince Harry memoir Spare hits shelves before its release date to know public reaction?
Royal Family 'feels they cannot trust' Prince Harry amid 'damaging' claims

Royal Family 'feels they cannot trust' Prince Harry amid 'damaging' claims
Carol Vorderman wishes to fly a jet with Tom Cruise, ‘We could be Maverick, math-erick'

Carol Vorderman wishes to fly a jet with Tom Cruise, ‘We could be Maverick, math-erick'
Kanye West alleged 'missing' sparks wild conspiracy theory

Kanye West alleged 'missing' sparks wild conspiracy theory
Prince Harry book 'Spare' faces major setback before its release

Prince Harry book 'Spare' faces major setback before its release
Prince William calls Prince Harry by THIS name

Prince William calls Prince Harry by THIS name