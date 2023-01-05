 
Kelly Osbourne angry on mother Sharon who shared newborn's secret name: 'It's no one's place but mine'

Kelly Osbourne gave a seething reaction to mother Sharon Osbourne's revelation of her new born son's name without her permission.

Kelly Osbourne welcomed her son with boyfriend Sid Wilson, aka DJ Sid, in November, however she did not announce the birth publicly.

As per Daily Mail, In an Instagram post on January 5, the TV star shared, "I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one's place but mine to share any information about my baby."

Kelly publicly announced her son's birth on Wednesday, January 4, when Sharon made the big reveal about her new grandson's during an appearance on Talk TV.

The X Factor judge admitted that Kelly and DJ Sid had kept the name Sydney for their little boy.

Co-host JJ Anisiobi asked Sharon if she helps to look after the newborn, to which Sharon replied, "Yes."

The 70 year old further revealed, "They're doing just so great. So great. She won't let a picture go out of him and I'm so proud of her."

