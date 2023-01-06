 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Adele’s relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul leaked: Insider

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Adele’s relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul leaked: Insider
Adele’s relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul leaked: Insider

An inside source close to Adele has just weighed in on her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul.

Inside sources close to Radar Online have brought these claims to light.

The insider started by highlighting the duo’s struggle since the Easy on Me singer pushed for a Vegas wedding.

According to the source in question, “They steal precious time together, and when they’re apart they’re in constant contact.”

This comes shortly after the singer gushed over just how much “I love him more than life itself.”

Per the outlet, Adele is also looking forward to expand her family, following the split from ex-husband Simon Konecki, and it appears Rich, already a dad-of-three “definitely want[s] more kids”, and is “looking forward” to a future stint as a dad again. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan King vows to ‘try all kinds of relationships’ in 2023

Meghan King vows to ‘try all kinds of relationships’ in 2023
Jeremy Renner's family turn ICU visit to ‘amazing spa day’

Jeremy Renner's family turn ICU visit to ‘amazing spa day’
Kim Kardashian, North West dance to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ despite Kanye’s feud

Kim Kardashian, North West dance to Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake it Off’ despite Kanye’s feud
Prince Harry will never work for the royal family again

Prince Harry will never work for the royal family again

Kate Middleton was 'taken aback' when Meghan Markle borrowed her lip gloss

Kate Middleton was 'taken aback' when Meghan Markle borrowed her lip gloss
'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp 'comes out of closet': 'Similar to Will'

'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp 'comes out of closet': 'Similar to Will'
Meghan told Harry 'she would never stand being spoken to like that' after 'harsh' fight

Meghan told Harry 'she would never stand being spoken to like that' after 'harsh' fight
Prince Harry says he refused to verbally commit to attending King Charles coronation

Prince Harry says he refused to verbally commit to attending King Charles coronation

Meghan Markle 'astonishing' request to be with dying Queen denied: 'Not welcome'

Meghan Markle 'astonishing' request to be with dying Queen denied: 'Not welcome'
Prince Harry given 'proof' by psychic that Diana 'giggles' at Archie

Prince Harry given 'proof' by psychic that Diana 'giggles' at Archie
Harry says Camilla turned his bedroom into her dressing room in Clarence House

Harry says Camilla turned his bedroom into her dressing room in Clarence House

Prince Harry 'furious' impact of memoir is lost as 'Spare' leaks in Spanish

Prince Harry 'furious' impact of memoir is lost as 'Spare' leaks in Spanish