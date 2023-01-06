Adele’s relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul leaked: Insider

An inside source close to Adele has just weighed in on her relationship with boyfriend Rich Paul.

Inside sources close to Radar Online have brought these claims to light.

The insider started by highlighting the duo’s struggle since the Easy on Me singer pushed for a Vegas wedding.

According to the source in question, “They steal precious time together, and when they’re apart they’re in constant contact.”

This comes shortly after the singer gushed over just how much “I love him more than life itself.”

Per the outlet, Adele is also looking forward to expand her family, following the split from ex-husband Simon Konecki, and it appears Rich, already a dad-of-three “definitely want[s] more kids”, and is “looking forward” to a future stint as a dad again.