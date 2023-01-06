Prince William’s silence making Prince Harry’s accusations ‘seem shallow’

File Footage

King Charles and Prince William’s decision to remain silent reportedly runs the risk of turning Prince Harry’s memoir ‘shallow’.



Royal expert Kinsey Schofield brought these claims to light, during her interview with Fox News Digital.

There, she started by saying, “The royal family is bracing for negative headlines, but they have survived much worse.”

“They are confident that this is only temporary, and their team gets the sense that people are very much over this storyline.”

“If the royal family responds, then it keeps Harry and Meghan’s drama going… If they remain quiet and Harry and Meghan keep beating the same drum, people will grow increasingly tired of this very shallow storyline.”