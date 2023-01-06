Selena Gomez cheers Miley Cyrus on her album announcement post

Selena Gomez has reacted on Miley Cyrus’ album announcement post that she shared on Thursday January 5.

Cyrus, 30, turned to Instagram on Thursday to announce her eighth studio album Endless Summer Vacation and its release date as well, i.e March 10, 2023.

She shared the news with a steamy album cover, in which the 30-year-old star is seen in a black halterneck swimsuit, sunglasses and heels.

The singer was photographed swinging from a trapeze bar against a deep blue background.

After seeing this promotional post, Gomez took to the comments section and cheered the singer by simply writing, “Damn.”

Both singers kicked off their careers at Disney Channel, starring in Miley on Hannah Montana in which Gomez also had a recurring role as Mikayla.

While, Selena played the lead in one of her own series as well named Wizards of Waverly Place.

According to a press release, the Endless Summer Vacation album which follows Cyrus’ 2020 LP Plastic Hearts was recorded in Los Angeles and it is produced by Kid Harpoon, Greg Kurstin, Mike WiLL Made-It and Tyler Johnson.

The Midnight Sky crooner describes Endless Summer Vacation as a love letter to L.A. that displays the confidence she’s found since focusing on her mental and physical well-being.

On New Year’s Eve, during her NBC special Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, Cyrus also revealed that Flowers will be her next record’s lead single which is coming out on January 13, 2023.