Friday Jan 06 2023
Prince Harry ‘lacks genuine self-reflection’ and harbors the ‘hypocrisy he abhors’

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Prince Harry is currently standing accused of possessing a genuine lack of self-reflection and being hypocritical, despite abhorring it the most.

Royal commentator and author Rebecca English issued this accusation.

Her claims have come in a piece for the Daily Mail and read, “While it is certainly plausible, Harry was at the time a 20-year-old man who had been given a gun and was training at Sandhurst to fight for his country.”

“Surely, then, he should be accountable for his own actions? This seems like nothing less than spite to me.”

“In recent weeks, I have heard from several former friends of the prince who are all aghast at his actions and marvel at how unrecognisable he is now.”

“People grow up, they develop. That is understandable,” the writer added.

“It would be utterly wrong to say that the man known for his risqué wise-cracks and far from political-correct behaviour cannot change.”

“(And for the record, I was once or twice on the receiving end of it but was not remotely offended and, unlike Harry, consider something that was said to me in a private capacity should remain so).”

“But for some of those that I have spoken to, Harry’s lack of genuine self-reflection and decision to go nuclear on his family for money smacks of the very rank hypocrisy and dishonesty he professes to abhor.”

