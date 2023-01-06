Prince Harry meets the ‘final nail to his coffin’: ‘report

File Footage

Experts are reportedly ‘shuddering’ to think about the reaction Prince Harry’s memoir is getting behind closed doors.



Bestselling author Christopher Andersen brought this claim to light during his interview with Fox News Digital.

He started by saying, “By chumming the waters with his ITV and ‘60 Minutes’ interviews, Harry is making it crystal clear that he will do whatever it takes for his book to make an impact.”

“So far it doesn't seem as if Harry is pulling any punches. If I were a king less than five months from his coronation, I'd be worried… Publicly, King Charles has done a remarkable job of maintaining a stiff upper lip. [But] I’m sure it’s already started to tremble.”

“William's silence speaks volumes. Both the king and the Prince of Wales have epic tempers, and I shudder to think what is happening right now behind closed door.”

It's impossible to imagine that Harry's book won't just be another nail in the coffin of his relationship with the rest of the royals.”

“It might be the final nail in the coffin. If Harry really wants his father and brother back in his life, he has a very peculiar way of showing it.”