Billie Eilish admits binge watching ‘The Office’ over 30 times

Billie Eilish proves to be the biggest The Office fan as she revealed that she has watched the comedy sitcom over 30 times.

The Happier Than Ever singer joined Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on their rewatch podcast Office Ladies for the Jan. 5 episode and detailed how much the show has influenced her life.

Eilish said, "I've seen it so many times, I have it all memorized, like all the lines memorized and all the visuals memorized."

“It’s playing only on my phone. I don’t watch it on anything else. It’s playing on my phone at all times. When I’m in the shower, I can’t have any silence guys, I have it sitting outside the shower,” explained the Lovely singer.

Eilish continued saying, “When I’m getting dressed, when I’m eating food, when I put on makeup, when I do my hair…I was rearranging my closet a couple of months ago and it was just in my pocket. I couldn’t even see it. It was just in my pocket and the audio was playing and it’s like I listen to it like it’s a podcast.”

Eilish’s love for the show continued as she and her brother Finneas famously mixed actual audio from the show into My Strange Addiction – which started out as a joke.

“Finneas, my brother, had written this song called ‘My Strange Addiction’ and he played it for me. He had this beat to it that was so goofy. And I was like, ‘Dude, this reminds me of the song that they dance to [on ‘The Office’], The Scarn,’” she recalled.

“I played the scene, and it was giving me that same feeling of dumb, but kind of groovy as [expletive]. We jokingly, truly, truly, truly jokingly, ripped the audio and put it in the song, and there was not any reality that it would work or be okay.”

New episodes of Office Ladies come out weekly on Wednesdays.