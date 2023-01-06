 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock announce 2023 tour dates

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock announce 2023 tour dates
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock announce 2023 tour dates

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle have unveiled a series of 2023 dates for their co-headlining tour.

The two comedians are set to take off on a five-show co-headlining tour that will run through Oklahoma City, St. Louis, Memphis, Birmingham and North Charleston over the course of a single week.

The tour serves as an extension of their nine-date tour that took place in early to mid-December 2021 where they performed in the California and Arizona areas, namely San Diego, Phoenix, Anaheim, San Jose, San Francisco, Sacramento and Thousand Palms.

Rock and Chapelle recently toured together in December for Chappelle’s controversial Saturday Night Live monologue, which raised eyebrows as he discussed Kanye West’s anti-Semitism.

Meanwhile, Rock is all set to grab attention on his upcoming Netflix special Selective Outrage, which will be the first live comedy performance for the streamer.

Chapelle and Rock’s co-headlining tour tickets will be available on Ticketmaster.

More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin fans find his request to follow wife on Instagram ‘super shallow’

Alec Baldwin fans find his request to follow wife on Instagram ‘super shallow’
Prince Harry book gets critical mauling in UK

Prince Harry book gets critical mauling in UK
Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ makeup artist tells how she came up with Emily's look

Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ makeup artist tells how she came up with Emily's look
Andrew Tate’s video beating his ex-girlfriend resurfaces online

Andrew Tate’s video beating his ex-girlfriend resurfaces online
Kylie Jenner fans think she has parted ways with beau Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner fans think she has parted ways with beau Travis Scott

Prince Harry has opened himself to ‘jihadists’ with Taliban killing claim: Veteran

Prince Harry has opened himself to ‘jihadists’ with Taliban killing claim: Veteran
HBO ‘The Last Of Us’ premier episode to have early screening in selected cinemas

HBO ‘The Last Of Us’ premier episode to have early screening in selected cinemas
Prince Harry broke military code of conduct with Afghanistan claim: Veteran

Prince Harry broke military code of conduct with Afghanistan claim: Veteran
Billie Eilish admits binge watching ‘The Office’ over 30 times

Billie Eilish admits binge watching ‘The Office’ over 30 times

Prince Harry, late Queen spoke ‘at length’ days before her death

Prince Harry, late Queen spoke ‘at length’ days before her death
Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘furious’

Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘furious’
Prince Harry reveals he learned of Queen’s death online: DETAILS

Prince Harry reveals he learned of Queen’s death online: DETAILS