Taliban official reacts to Prince Harry’s remarks

Taliban official reacts to Prince Harry’s disclosures over Afghan killings

Kabul: A senior Taliban official on Friday slammed Prince Harry after the royal disclosed he killed 25 people on military duty in Afghanistan and said it was like removing "chess pieces" from a board.



In his memoir to be released next week, Harry reveals the exact number of people he killed during two tours of duty, British media has reported.

"My number is 25. It´s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me," he wrote in the book "Spare" due out Tuesday.

Anas Haqqani, a senior Taliban leader, criticised the Duke of Sussex over the remarks, saying those Harry killed were Afghans who had families.

"Mr Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans," Haqqani tweeted, accusing the prince of committing "war crimes".

"The truth is what you´ve said; Our innocent people were chess pieces to your soldiers, military and political leaders.

"Still, you were defeated in that ´game´."

Harry served 10 years in the British military, rising to the rank of captain.

He carried out two tours of duty against the Taliban, first as a forward air controller calling in air strikes in 2007 and 2008, and later flying an attack helicopter in 2012 and 2013. (AFP)