 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

Taliban official reacts to Prince Harry’s remarks

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

Taliban official reacts to Prince Harry’s disclosures over Afghan killings
Taliban official reacts to Prince Harry’s disclosures over Afghan killings

Kabul: A senior Taliban official on Friday slammed Prince Harry after the royal disclosed he killed 25 people on military duty in Afghanistan and said it was like removing "chess pieces" from a board.

In his memoir to be released next week, Harry reveals the exact number of people he killed during two tours of duty, British media has reported.

"My number is 25. It´s not a number that fills me with satisfaction, but nor does it embarrass me," he wrote in the book "Spare" due out Tuesday.

Anas Haqqani, a senior Taliban leader, criticised the Duke of Sussex over the remarks, saying those Harry killed were Afghans who had families.

"Mr Harry! The ones you killed were not chess pieces, they were humans," Haqqani tweeted, accusing the prince of committing "war crimes".

"The truth is what you´ve said; Our innocent people were chess pieces to your soldiers, military and political leaders.

"Still, you were defeated in that ´game´."

Harry served 10 years in the British military, rising to the rank of captain.

He carried out two tours of duty against the Taliban, first as a forward air controller calling in air strikes in 2007 and 2008, and later flying an attack helicopter in 2012 and 2013. (AFP)

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt loves how ‘chill and low-key’ Ines De Ramon is: ‘They're great match’

Brad Pitt loves how ‘chill and low-key’ Ines De Ramon is: ‘They're great match’
Jennifer Aniston looking to settle down with right life partner after Justin Theroux split

Jennifer Aniston looking to settle down with right life partner after Justin Theroux split
North West makes a sweet attempt to convince dad Kanye for allowing her to use TikTok

North West makes a sweet attempt to convince dad Kanye for allowing her to use TikTok
'Wednesday' tattoo goes viral for uncanny similarity with Samuel L. Jackson

'Wednesday' tattoo goes viral for uncanny similarity with Samuel L. Jackson
Julia Fox reveals she cuddled with Drake during extravagant date

Julia Fox reveals she cuddled with Drake during extravagant date
Hailey Bieber cried ‘happy tears’ after learning about Ireland Baldwin pregnancy

Hailey Bieber cried ‘happy tears’ after learning about Ireland Baldwin pregnancy
British PM Rishi Sunak reacts to Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’

British PM Rishi Sunak reacts to Prince Harry’s book ‘Spare’
Alec Baldwin fans find his request to follow wife on Instagram ‘super shallow’

Alec Baldwin fans find his request to follow wife on Instagram ‘super shallow’
Prince Harry book gets critical mauling in UK

Prince Harry book gets critical mauling in UK
Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock announce 2023 tour dates

Dave Chappelle and Chris Rock announce 2023 tour dates
Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ makeup artist tells how she came up with Emily's look

Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ makeup artist tells how she came up with Emily's look
Andrew Tate’s video beating his ex-girlfriend resurfaces online

Andrew Tate’s video beating his ex-girlfriend resurfaces online