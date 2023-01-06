Ashley Roberts nails street style as she steps out in London

 
Friday Jan 06 2023
Friday Jan 06, 2023

Ashley Roberts nailed her street style when she departed Heart Breakfast's studios in London on Friday.

Ashley was dressed to the nines and looked effortlessly chic in a khaki satin shirt and matching trousers.

The presenter, 41, looked as glamorous as ever in the silky two-piece as she draped a wool trench coat loosely over her shoulders.

Ashley proved her cool girl status as she left to top few buttons undone for a more relaxed look and tuck in one side of the shirt to show off her tiny waist.

She elevated her frame with a pair of white stiletto heels and carried a white leather handbag to top off her outfit.

Her blonde hair was worn up with a shaggy full fringe, adding a pair of angular sunglasses.

The singer's return to work comes after she rang in the New Year in style, hitting the beach in a skimpy bikini on Sunday.

