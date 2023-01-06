 
Jessica Chastain shares her thoughts on Nicole Kidman’s viral Oscar photo

Jessica Chastain recently shared her reaction on Nicole Kidman’s viral photo that was misunderstood as a reaction to the infamous slap-gate incident at the 2022 Oscar Awards.

During the latest episode of Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, Jessica responded to the question by a fan who asked about the photo of Nicole from the Academy Awards in March where Will Smith smacked the host Chris Rock.

Jessica’s virtual fans asked, “What was your reaction to everyone thinking that the viral photo of Nicole Kidman freaking out at the Oscars last year was because of the slap, when she was actually really excited to see you?”

To this, Jessica replied, “Oh, it's so sweet. Because I thought it was the slap, too. Because I saw that picture and they were going through everyone's reactions and then the word came out that it was when she saw me walk in.”

Gushing over Nicole, Jessica commented, “She's so sweet.”

“I went over to her and I melted at her feet that night,” she added.

Andy further probed what was going in Jessica’s mind at the ceremony when this notorious incident happened.

“Wild. I thought for a while it was a bit. That's what I couldn't quite wrap my head around,” stated the 45-year-old.

Jessica remarked, “And I didn't realise it was a real slap until afterwards. It was bizarre.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jessica will next be seen in Showtime miniseries George & Tammy.

