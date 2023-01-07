 
entertainment
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry admits he had 'frosted' manhood at Prince William, Kate Middleton wedding

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Prince Harry reveals he suffered from dysfunction at Prince William's Royal wedding to Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Sussex opens up about how his manhood was 'frozen' after a trip to the Arctic for over 200-miles.

He writes in his memoir, as per Page Six: "Pa was very interested, and sympathetic about the discomfort of my frost nipped ears and cheeks.

"While the ears and cheeks were already healing, the todger wasn’t. It was becoming more of an issue by the day."

In another confession, the father-of-two admits how his circumcision "was a matter of public record, and indeed some public curiosity".

