Alicia Keys talks about ‘conquering fears’ on family ski trip

Alicia Keys takes to social media and shows off her attempts at tackling her fears during a family ski trip.

The star showed off her courage in a collage of pictures and videos posted to Instagram.

It also featured a caption that offered insight into her mental scape at the time.

The caption spoke about the importance of tackling one’s fears and read, “Keep your head to the sky I never thought I wanted to ski, I grew up in New York!! Who wants to go somewhere to be COLD!!!!???”

“But now that I tried it, what I love about it is… it forces you to live on YOUR edge, to overcome your fears of falling, of failing. It teaches me to lean into the direction of the fall. When I do I’m actually more stable and stronger than I ever believed I could be.”

“I wish this for all of us this year! That we’re unafraid to fall. That we live on the edge and find out how powerful we actually are. Keep your head to the sky @earthwindandfire”.

