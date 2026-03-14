Taylor Swift hits new milestone as her wedding with Travis Kelce nears

Taylor Swift has officially entered a financial league most musicians can only dream about.

As per Forbes, the pop superstar now has an estimated net worth of $2billion, making her the richest musician on the planet.

That fortune places her at 2,177th on the global billionaire list – impressive, though still a galaxy away from tech titan Elon Musk, whose wealth tops $839 billion.

Still, Swift’s rise isn’t slowing down anytime soon.

In fact, reports suggest her wealth grew by roughly $400 million in 2025 alone – not bad for a year’s work that mostly involved selling out stadiums and reminding the world who owns the masters now.

Three major factors are driving the Swift economy.

First, her massive music catalogue continues to print money as fans stream and revisit hits across multiple eras.

Second, Swift’s strategic move to reclaim the rights to her first six albums dramatically boosted revenue from her own discography.

And then there’s the cultural phenomenon known as the The Eras Tour – a globe spanning concert spectacle that packed stadiums in city after city.

This isn’t Swift’s first appearance on Forbes’ radar either. In 2026, the magazine included her in its list of “great American innovators,” describing her as “a woman who needs no introduction.”

Which, to be fair, is probably the most accurate sentence ever written about Taylor Swift.

The only real question now: what’s the next era worth?