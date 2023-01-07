 
Saturday Jan 07 2023
By
Web Desk

Chris Evans confirms his romance with Alba Baptista via cute video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jan 07, 2023

Chris Evans confirmed his relationship with ladylove Alba Baptista as he made their romance Instagram official with an adorable throwback video.

The Captain America star dropped a sweet clip on the photo sharing app as he looked back at the year 2022 with the Portuguese actor.

In the reel, the duo can be seen scaring each other on numerous occasions including one where Evans is doing laundry and Baptista screamed while filming him.

“A look back at 2022,” Evans captioned the post with three hearts.

This comes after an insider spilt to People Magazine that Evans has been dating Baptista for over a year while dubbing their romance “serious.”

“They are in love and Chris has never been happier,” the insider told the outlet. “His family and friends all adore her.”

In an interview with the same outlet last year, the Hollywood heartthrob said he feels “content” in his personal life and said he wants to have a “wife, kids, building a family.” 

